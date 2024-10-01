VA personnel inappropriately gained access to the medical records of Vance and Walz

Two reliable insiders disclosed that VA staff inappropriately scrutinized Vance's medical documents, and around two months ago, an individual from VA Inspector General Michael Missal's team contacted someone from Vance's political team to bring the violation to their attention, one of the insiders revealed. A representative from the Harris campaign stated they were notified about the infringement on Walz's records.

According to The Washington Post, which initially unveiled the event, over a dozen employees were apparently implicated.

Terrence Hayes, a representative for the VA, confirmed to CNN that the department relayed to law enforcement "suspicions of VA personnel possibly misusing veteran records," but did not provide further details and redirected further inquiries to the Department of Justice, which declined to comment.

Vance opted to enlist in the military following high school, serving four years in the Marines and completing a stint in Iraq as a war correspondent in 2005. Walz enlisted at 17 and served 24 years in the National Guard before retiring in 2005 to pursue a career in Congress.

This story is still unfolding and will be updated.

The ongoing scandal surrounding VA staff's actions has raised significant questions in the realm of politics.Critics are calling for a thorough investigation into the politics involved in the handling of veterans' medical records.

