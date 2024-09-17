V drivеn tragedу: Мени мне троacióв щобайдцi сhildrеn вбито в аварії автобуса в Нігерії

During a head-on collision between a bus and a truck in northern Nigeria, at least 25 young lives were tragically claimed. As per the Kaduna State's Road Safety Authority boss, Kabiru Nadabo, the incident occurred on Sunday at high speed. The bus driver was responsible for transporting a group of Muslim kids to Saminaka for a festival commemorating Prophet Mohammed's birthday.

The bus was carrying an overwhelming 63 children, as per Nadabo. An unfortunate 15 kids perished instantly. Out of the 48 survivors who were rushed to hospitals, another 10 succumbed to their injuries on Monday. The tour organizer estimated an even higher death toll, reporting 40 fatalities and 31 injuries.

Nigeria struggles continually with severe road accidents due to subpar road conditions, excessive speed, and blatant disregard for traffic regulations.

