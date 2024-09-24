Utilizing artificial intelligence technology, individuals with speech impairments can effectively conduct remote work.

Through the use of personalized voice models, Voiceitt's AI-driven speech recognition system assists individuals with speech impairments, resulting from conditions such as cerebral palsy, Parkinson's, Down Syndrome, or stroke, in communicating more effectively with both people and digital devices.

For Voiceitt co-founder Sara Smolley, the mission of enhancing speech recognition for non-standard speech patterns is deeply personal.

"My grandmother was diagnosed with early-onset Parkinson's disease," she said. "By the time I was born, she had lost most of her motor capabilities, and her speech was affected."

Launched as an app in 2021, Voiceitt initially functioned as a basic vocal translator, transforming non-standard speech into audio. The AI is trained by users recording themselves saying around 200 simple stock phrases.

Smolley initially envisioned the software for facilitating in-person communication, but the technology has since been adapted for remote workers.

Voiceitt has formed collaborations with platforms like WebEx, ChatGPT, and Google Chrome, converting non-standard speech into captions displayed on screens. The company is also partnering with Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

"The significance of accessibility technology in the workplace became evident to me," Smolley noted. "What a wheelchair ramp was to yesterday's office building, Voiceitt is to today's remote workplace."

The software is available as either a per-minute or per-user license, with prices ranging from $20 to $50. Bulk purchases are also possible for workplaces and educational or healthcare institutions.

"People are utilizing Voiceitt not just for video meetings," Smolley explained, "but for drafting documents, composing emails, posting on LinkedIn, and accessing web browsers by voice." This has expanded the digital world for individuals who might not have otherwise been considered for certain roles or been able to communicate with colleagues or customers.

"This entire sector calls for a transformation"

Among Voiceitt's users is Colin Hughes, a former BBC producer turned advocate for accessibility. Living with muscular dystrophy, Hughes relies on dictation for his digital interactions, giving him a unique understanding of both the possibilities and limitations of current technologies. Hughes has used Voiceitt to draft emails and write longer pieces.

"I found Voiceitt's app to be remarkably accurate with my atypical speech," Hughes said, "and its setup and training process was straightforward. However, for professional users, there are critical gaps that need to be addressed."

He advocates for features such as voice-controlled cursor control and enhanced dictation recognition for drafting longer-form content, stating that Voiceitt performs best for single-sentence messages.

Hughes emphasizes the need for more advanced speech-recognition technology that enables users to perform tasks like managing emails and formatting documents using their voices.

"I envision a future in which technology plays a more significant role in accessibility," Hughes added. "This entire sector calls for a transformation. Voiceitt, with better access to major platforms, might spearhead this change."

An inclusive future

According to Smolley, significant advancements have been made in speech recognition technology in recent years.

One example is the Speech Accessibility Project, a research initiative led by the University of Illinois’ Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology, which is collecting voice data from individuals with different conditions to develop algorithms that support individuals with non-standard speech.

Earlier this year, Apple (AAPL) introduced its AI-powered "Listen for Atypical Speech" feature, which leverages machine learning to recognize a broader range of speech patterns.

Regarding privacy concerns associated with technology that captures and stores personal data such as voice recordings, Smolley assured that Voiceitt adheres to European Union regulations, which she considers to be the world's strictest standards in terms of data privacy.

"If the user's data is being stored in our database with their consent," she explained, "it is anonymized and de-identified, and utilized to further develop our data stack and improve our algorithm."

Smolley believes that Voiceitt's technology has the potential to be life-changing. "Our goal is not only to help people achieve greater independence in their lives and work," she said, "but also to enable them to enjoy technology and have fun."

