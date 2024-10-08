Utilization of drones enhances heart attack survival rates.

The future of emergency response may soar into the skies: Drones furnished with artificial intelligence. Experts are developing "aerial" defibrillators to expeditiously aid patients in outlying locations.

Time is crucial when it comes to heart attacks; the sooner treatment is administered, the higher the chance of survival. Drones equipped with defibrillators could potentially save lives and revolutionize emergency response.

Dr. Mustafa Ali, a physician, was en route to his shift at the Norra Älvsborg Hospital in Trollhättan, Sweden, when he encountered a 71-year-old man collapsing before his eyes. Ali instantly initiated CPR as the man's pulse had already ceased. A bystander also alerted the emergency services, and then, surprisingly, a drone appeared bearing a defibrillator within a sturdy case.

Defibrillators employ electric shocks to correct heart rhythm disorders or restart a paused heart. Equipped with this device, Dr. Ali managed to stabilize the patient until the arrival of the emergency services. The man has since made a full recovery. This event, which transpired in early December 2021, marked the first time in history a defibrillator drone had been utilized.

Drones beat emergency services in speed

This occurrence took place in a region where the Karolinska Institute in Stockholm had been conducting extensive research on drone-mounted defibrillators, as published in "The Lancet Digital Health". The drones were provided by the manufacturer Everdrone. In every instance where a heart issue was suspected, a rescue drone was dispatched simultaneously with the regular emergency services.

Researchers propose that the likelihood of survival in a cardiac arrest may escalate to up to 70% if electrical shocks are administered during resuscitation within three to five minutes. This is why drones are captivating, as they surpassed the ambulance in 67% of instances, based on the study's findings. This was determined by analyzing 55 drone and ambulance deployments. In 37 cases, the drone arrived first, boasting an average time advantage of three minutes and fourteen seconds, which enhanced the probability of survival by 30%.

Laypeople can utilize defibrillator drones

For defibrillator drones to be deployed, there should always be someone nearby capable of utilizing the device. However, could untrained individuals accomplish this? In 2022, the University of Klagenfurt and the Medical University of Graz initiated a project, "Treated," with support from the Austrian Red Cross. Collaborators included Zoll Austria and the drone manufacturer Air 6 Systems GmbH.

In a simulated heart attack scenario involving a hiker, the hiker's companion dialed the Austrian emergency number 144. The emergency control center in Carinthia pinpointed the mobile phone's location and relayed the coordinates to the drone pilot. While the hikers were being guided through first aid procedures over the phone, the rescue drone was launched from its takeoff site in Bodental, Ferlach, and directed toward the Ogrisalm, where the simulated emergency was unfolding.

Upon the defibrillator's arrival by drone, the participant retrieved it and applied it to the simulated patient. We then allowed the entire resuscitation to unfold until the second shock was delivered by the defibrillator, said project leader Dr. Christian Wankmüller in an interview with ntv.de. He was an assistant professor in the field of disaster logistics at the University of Klagenfurt until March 2023 and now serves in the scientific service of the Carinthian state government. Wankmüller also volunteers for the Red Cross.

The test was successful. No prior knowledge of cardiopulmonary resuscitation was required. This was primarily due to the guidance offered by the emergency control center and the defibrillator itself, which instructed laypeople on what to do and when to pause chest compressions for heart rhythm analysis. In total, there were 29 test flights over six days. The project is currently in the analysis phase, with preliminary results already published in scientific publications.

Rapid Response Register for Even Quicker Drone Assistance

Wankmüller and his associates are currently working on a subsequent project, a rapid response register in Carinthia intended for integration into the "Treated" project's evaluation. "To implement this effectively, we must identify the reanimation hotspots. It would be futile to position the drones in regions with few emergencies," Wankmüller says. A rapid response register enables defibrillator drones to be located in such a manner that flight times to regions with frequent cardiac arrests are minimized. According to Wankmüller, 36 defibrillator drones would be required for the South Tyrol region, which is roughly the size of the Austrian state of Carinthia. Then, flight times would be less than six minutes each. However, the rescue drones are pricey, with some models demanding five-figure sums per device. The availability of sufficient drones also depends on the financial resources.

Drones are adaptable enough to venture into gorges and endure unfavorable climate conditions. According to Wankmüller, "Usually, top-notch drones can operate at temperatures ranging from -20 to 50 degrees." The battery, however, might experience a quick downturn in severe cold, but a remedy has been proposed. "In such instances, the strategy is to keep the drones perpetually charged to prevent the battery from dipping below a specific threshold," he explains. Heavy fog isn't a challenge either, as the devices utilize sensors to maneuver their environment. Only a direct strike by lightning could trigger an emergency drone crash, and erratic mobile network coverage makes it nearly impossible to deploy a drone to the location. In such scenarios, mobile network providers are encouraged to expand their coverage.

Perspectives for the Future: Drones for Various Applications

Beyond the possibility of drones distributing defibrillators, they could potentially provide rescue capabilities by dispersing medical items like compression bandages or medication. In Belgium, drones are already responsible for transporting blood donations.

Furthermore, drones could broadcast visuals from the scene, aiding in the meticulous planning of rescue operations. They could also benefit in fire suppression efforts. In the United States, Scotland, Austria, and South Tyrol, drones outfitted with thermal sensors have been employed for some time now to trace lost hikers equipped with thermal cameras.

Thank you to Dr. Christian Wankmüller and his team for their innovative work on the "Treated" project, which has demonstrated that laypeople can effectively use defibrillator drones in emergency situations.

In the future, with the implementation of a rapid response register, drones could potentially reduce flight times to regions with frequent cardiac arrests, making defibrillator drones even more effective in saving lives.

