Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewselon muskfrommalfunctiononline servicereporttwitterusawithxmore massiveuser

Users report massive disruption to online service X

The online service X, formerly Twitter, was massively disrupted early on Thursday morning. Tens of thousands of users reported problems; timelines emptied and new messages were not visible. According to the Downdetector monitoring center, most users reported problems shortly before 7 a.m. (CET)...

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read
Logo of X on a smartphone.aussiedlerbote.de
Logo of X on a smartphone.aussiedlerbote.de

Users report massive disruption to online service X

By 7.40 a.m., the problems had been rectified in most countries. X did not initially comment on the disruption.

Ever since billionaire Elon Musk bought Twitter in October 2022, the online service has been plagued by disruptions. Immediately after the takeover, Musk fired Twitter's top management and around half of its employees.

ilo/ma

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Die in der Studie verwendeten Kraken wurden vom Meeresboden rund um die Antarktis gesammelt..aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Octopus DNA may predict future sea level rise

Study of octopus DNA may solve a lingering mystery about when the rapidly melting West Antarctic ice sheet last collapsed and reveal valuable information about how much sea levels may rise in the future under a warming climate .

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

After car accident: 71-year-old driver found dead

Following a car accident in Ludwigshafen, the 71-year-old driver has been pronounced dead in hospital. According to the police on Thursday, the man's car left the road on Wednesday evening and crashed into a junction box. The car then rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side. The...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
A sign reading "Police" hangs on a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Unknown persons attempt to blow up cash machine

Unknown persons have attempted to blow up an ATM in Kleinaitingen (Augsburg district). The machine was to be blown up with explosives early on Tuesday morning, police said on Thursday. Thanks to footage from a camera at the scene, officers were able to determine that the perpetrators were...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public