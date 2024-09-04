- Uschi Glas gathers endorsements opposed to racial discrimination

Uschi Glas Stands Against Extremism and Hate

Uschi Glas, an actress, is spearheading efforts against right-wing extremism, racism, and hate speech. At Munich's Viktualienmarkt, she was gathering signatures for an initiative led by former mayor Christian Ude (SPD). Upon reflecting on the elections in Thuringia and Saxony, Glas stated, "You can't help but feel appalled by what's happening." "That's why I believe it's crucial to combat racism and uphold our democracy," she added.

"Not with Us" Initiative

This initiative is the result of a wager between former mayor Ude and singer-actor Ron Williams, who co-founded the organization "Not with Us." Defending the oppressed and combating incitement, Williams challenged Ude to garner 100,000 signatures against right-wing extremism, antisemitism, and racism by October 1st.

Collecting Signatures at a Rapid Pace

With hate and incitement becoming more prevalent, and extremist ideologies gaining support, it's crucial to both show up and take action, the association declared at the kickoff of the campaign in mid-August.

On average, five signatures per minute are required to win the bet, according to the organizers. By midweek, around 12,000 signatures had been amassed, according to Williams.

In rain-free conditions, from 12:00 to 16:00, two 500-meter-long paper rolls will be available at various city center locations – Marienplatz, Stachus, Odeonsplatz, and Viktualienmarkt – as well as the Seehaus in the English Garden. The organizer's estimate suggests that approximately 100 signatures can fit on the 1.20-meter-wide roll per meter. If needed, a third backup roll will be available.

Once digitized, the signatures will become part of the Munich City Museum's collection. The details of the wager remain unknown for now, but a closing event is planned.

