USA withdraws aircraft carrier from eastern Mediterranean

When Hamas attacks Israel, the US military orders two aircraft carriers to the eastern Mediterranean to stabilize the security situation. The USS "Gerald R. Ford" completed its mission almost three months later. Instead, the US Navy deployed several cruisers and destroyers to the region.

The USA has announced the withdrawal of its aircraft carrier USS "Gerald R. Ford" from the eastern Mediterranean. The most modern carrier in the US fleet will return to its home port in the state of Virginia, according to the military. Like the aircraft carrier USS "Dwight D. Eisenhower", the carrier was deployed to the region following the attack on Israel by the radical Islamic group Hamas. It was intended to serve as a deterrent against direct intervention in the Gaza war by Iran, for example.

The USS "Gerald R. Ford" has been near the Greek Mediterranean island of Crete since December 2. On December 20, US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin visited the soldiers on the aircraft carrier. He extended the deployment of the "Gerald R. Ford" and its escort ships three times. The USS "Dwight D. Eisenhower" will reportedly remain in the Mediterranean. To stabilize the security situation, the US Navy is also deploying several cruisers and destroyers to the Mediterranean and the Gulf region.

Since the Hamas attack on Israel, the Israeli military has also been engaged in fierce battles with the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia in southern Lebanon. In addition, Houthi rebels, also supported by Iran, are launching drones and missiles at Israel from Yemen and seemingly indiscriminately attacking merchant ships in the Red Sea. Due to the wave of attacks, several shipping companies are now avoiding sailing through the strait near Yemen, leading to delays and increased freight costs due to the long detours.

In order to protect the ships, the USA formed an international military coalition a few days before Christmas to secure shipping in the Red Sea. On Saturday, the US Navy sank several Huthi rebel boats that were attempting to attack a container ship. According to information from port circles in Hodeida in Yemen, at least ten Huthi rebels were killed.

Source: www.ntv.de