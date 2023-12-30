USA supplies Israel with weapons bypassing Congress

The US Congress actually has to approve arms deliveries abroad. But now, once again, an arms package worth millions is going to Israel without the usual review. This is because the national security interests of the United States are under threat.

Bypassing Congress, the US State Department has approved the sale of further weapons to Israel worth millions. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency in Washington announced that the sale of weapons worth 147.5 million dollars (around 133 million euros) was possible without the usual congressional review of arms sales abroad.

It is a matter of the national security interests of the United States, it said. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken justified the approval with an emergency situation that required the immediate sale of the armaments to Israel. He had already bypassed Congress in a similar way on December 9 to enable the sale of arms to Israel.

At that time, Washington had granted the sale of almost 14,000 rounds of ammunition to Israel. However, Israel subsequently requested that further equipment be added, the DSCA stated. "Israel will use the enhanced capabilities as a deterrent against regional threats and to strengthen its national defense," the statement continued. "It is the duty of all countries to use munitions in accordance with international humanitarian law."

Israel is currently fighting against the Islamist Hamas in the Gaza war. The conflict was triggered by the worst massacre in Israel's history on October 7, in which terrorists from Hamas and other extremist groups murdered around 1,200 people in Israel and deported around 240 others to the Gaza Strip. Israel responded to the devastating terrorist attacks with massive air strikes and a ground offensive. According to the Hamas-controlled health authority, around 21,320 people have been killed so far.

Source: www.ntv.de