USA receives Patriot missiles from Japan

The Patriot air defense systems are among the USA's most important deliveries to Ukraine. However, its own stock of missiles is falling sharply. Japan is now offering a replacement - albeit to the USA and not directly to Ukraine.

According to the White House, Japan wants to deliver Patriot air defense missiles to the USA. According to the US government, this would allow US stocks to be replenished. This decision will also not jeopardize Japan's security or peace and stability in the Indo-Pacific region. The decision also guarantees that the US armed forces can "continue to maintain a credible deterrent and response capability" in close cooperation with Japan, it added.

The USA is supplying Ukraine with the Patriot air defense system and corresponding missiles from its stocks to support the Russian war of aggression. According to the New York Times, Tokyo has stipulated that the anti-aircraft missiles manufactured in Japan are intended for use in the Indo-Pacific region and may not be delivered directly to Ukraine or other conflict regions.

Japan's missiles can fill stocks

However, these Patriots are likely to be used to replace the missiles supplied by the USA to Ukraine. Washington could then send anti-aircraft missiles of its own manufacture to Ukraine, according to the newspaper. The USA is Ukraine's most important ally in the defensive fight against the Russian invasion. Since the start of the war in February 2022, the US, under the leadership of Democratic President Joe Biden, has provided or pledged billions in military aid to Kiev.

The release of further funds is currently being blocked by a dispute in the US Parliament between Republicans and Democrats. The Republicans are standing in the way of the approval of new aid because they are demanding that Biden tighten asylum policy in the USA in return. According to the White House, the funds approved so far will be used up by the end of the year. Approval of new funds by Congress before the end of the year is considered impossible.

