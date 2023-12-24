USA: Freighter hit by Iranian drone

Attacks on civilian ships continue in the Indian Ocean and the Red Sea. The USA confirms a hit on the freighter "Chem Pluto" and blames Iran. There were also distress calls from other ships at the weekend.

According to the US, Iran has attacked a freighter with drones. "The motor vessel 'Chem Pluto', a Liberian-flagged, Dutch-operated, Japanese-owned chemical tanker was struck in the Indian Ocean," said a spokesperson for the US Department of Defense on Saturday (local time). The attack took place 200 nautical miles off the coast of India with a drone fired from Iran. It was the seventh Iranian attack on a merchant ship since 2021.

The British maritime safety company Ambrey had already reported on Saturday European time that the drone attack had caused a fire on the ship, which was extinguished by the crew. Water had entered the freighter. There has been no statement from the Iranian side so far.

On Saturday, the US Army shot down four drones that were heading for a US destroyer in the Red Sea, according to Centcom, the US military control center responsible for the Middle East. The missiles had been launched from areas in Yemen controlled by the insurgent Huthi. The Houthis, who are allied with Iran, have been attacking merchant ships in the Strait of Bab al-Mandab at the southern end of the Red Sea for weeks. Their aim is to support the Palestinians in the Gaza war.

Indian tanker also hit

According to Centcom, two freighters made distress calls on Saturday. A Norwegian-flagged tanker reported a drone attack with no consequences. A crude oil tanker flying the Indian flag reported that it had been hit by a drone.

In addition, two anti-ship missiles were fired from the Huthi areas in the direction of the Red Sea. However, there were no reports of hits. The British agency Maritime Trade Operations reported that an unmanned aerial system had exploded near a ship in the Strait of Bab al-Mandab.

Three days ago, the USA launched the Prosperity Guardian mission to protect shipping in the sea lanes that are important for global trade. According to the US, over a dozen countries are willing to participate. Patrols are planned in the Red Sea off Yemen. Germany has not yet decided whether the Bundeswehr will take part in the mission.

Source: www.ntv.de