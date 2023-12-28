Space travel - USA and Russia extend cooperation in space

According to information from Moscow,Russia and the USA have extended the agreement on cross-country flights to the ISS space station. According to the Russian space agency Roskosmos, it has been agreed with the US space agency Nasa that mixed space teams will fly to the orbital station up to and including 2025, according to the Interfax news agency.

US astronaut Loral O'Hara was last launched to the ISS in September with cosmonauts Oleg Kononenko and Niolai Chub on board a Russian Soyuz capsule.

The ISS is one of the few things where the Americans and Russians are still working together after the outbreak of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine at the end of February 2022. Cosmonauts and astronauts also fly to the space station together.

Due to the tensions, Russia has since announced that it will cease cooperation after 2024 and build its own space station. However, as the construction of the station takes time, Moscow later announced that it was considering remaining on board the ISS until 2028.

