Refugees - USA and Mexico: cooperation against irregular migration

The USA and Mexico want to work more closely together to tackle irregular migration. During talks in Mexico City, representatives of the two governments agreed to set up a bilateral working group that will meet regularly, as Mexican Foreign Minister Alicia Bárcena told journalists.

The aim is to reduce the number of migrants trying to reach the USA via Mexico. The countries of origin of most migrants in Central and South America are also to be included in the efforts.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador met with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, US Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas and White House Homeland Security Advisor Liz Sherwood-Randall at the National Palace in Mexico City. Important agreements were reached, wrote López Obrador on the X platform, formerly Twitter.

Fleeing poverty, violence and crises

According to local media reports, at least 7,000 migrants were on their way to the USA on foot in southern Mexico at the time of the meeting. They had formed a caravan on Christmas Eve. Mexico is on the migration route of people who want to reach the USA in the hope of a better life. They are fleeing poverty, violence and political crises in their home countries.

Irregular immigration is one of the dominant issues in the 2024 presidential election campaign in the USA. According to the Border Patrol Agency (CBP), almost 2.5 million attempted border crossings were registered at the southern border of the USA in the 2023 financial year.

Source: www.stern.de