Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
EconomyNewsshare priceswall streetstock tradingfeddow jones

US stock markets suffer a setback at the end of the year

"There is actually no reason"

 and  Carmen Simpson
1 min read
Hopes of interest rate cuts had recently driven the stock markets..aussiedlerbote.de
Hopes of interest rate cuts had recently driven the stock markets..aussiedlerbote.de

US stock markets suffer a setback at the end of the year

Wall Street can look back on a strong year, with all three US indices growing noticeably. The slight fall on the last trading day of the year therefore only dampened the mood to a limited extent. Nevertheless, stock market players are somewhat perplexed.

The US stock markets went into reverse gear on the last trading day of the year. The Dow Jones index of blue chips closed 0.1 percent lower at 37,689 points. Nevertheless, the Dow has risen by almost 14% in 2023. The technology-heavy Nasdaq fell 0.6 percent to 15,011 points. Since the beginning of the year, it has risen by almost 54 percent.

The broad-based S&P 500 lost 0.3 percent to 4769 points, but is up more than 24 percent for the year. "There's really no reason for today's little sell-off," said one stockbroker. "There is no news to drive it."

Hopes of rapid interest rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve had driven the stock markets recently. Although Meta Platforms shares, which were among the top gainers in 2023, were down 1.2 percent, they had their best stock market year to date with a price increase of around 200 percent. The stock exchanges will be closed on Monday for the New Year holiday.

Among the individual stocks, the shares of Uber Technologies and Lyft fell by 2.5 and 3.5 percent respectively. The reason for the price falls was a downgrade of the ride-hailing company's dividend shares by Nomura. The price of gold fell slightly by 0.1 percent to 2062 dollars. Expectations of falling interest rates had driven it to an all-time high of 2135.40 dollars per troy ounce on December 4.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de

Comments

Related

The Dax is the most important share index in Germany. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
Economy

Dax ends 2023 with 20 percent annual gain

The DAX ended the last trading day of a strong stock market year with a moderate gain. The positive sentiment on the German stock market was supported by the US stock markets, which are expected to post gains and had also continued their record run on Thursday before closing little changed.

 and  Ann Bradley
Members Public

Latest

The word "Polizei" ("Police") is written on the hood of a patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Ambulance driver blinded by laser pointer

The driver of an ambulance in Swabia has been blinded and injured by a laser pointer. The perpetrator or perpetrators are currently still unknown, the police announced on Friday. The 29-year-old driver suffered eye irritation in the incident in Kempten, but was able to stop the vehicle without...

 and  Hanna Hofmann
Members Public