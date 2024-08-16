- US star Usher postpones more concerts due to injury

Due to a neck injury, US singer Usher ("Yeah!") has had to cancel several concerts at short notice. He injured his neck at the beginning of the week while rehearsing for his concert series and announced this on his social media channels. Initially, he hoped that with physiotherapy and medical treatment, he would be fit in time for the tour kick-off. However, doctors have now advised him not to perform this week, the 45-year-old explained.

Usher considered the doctors' prognosis that he could start his tour in the US capital Washington next Tuesday (20th August) as "good news".

Just hours before the scheduled start of his world tour "Past Present Future", Usher had to cancel his first concert in Atlanta, Georgia on Wednesday. His body needed "a moment to rest and heal", he said, promising to make it up and be there for his fans with 100 percent. Now, two more concerts in Atlanta planned for Friday and Saturday have been cancelled. Usher plans to reschedule all three performances for December.

The tour, which will continue in Europe from late March 2025, includes stops in London, Paris, and Amsterdam. Usher also has three concerts planned in Berlin in early May. Last year, he played eight concerts in Paris, and his last European tour was in 2015. In February, he performed at the Super Bowl halftime show and released his new hit "Coming Home".

