US President Biden shows optimism at campaign appearance in Pennsylvania

Despite growing doubts about his physical fitness for a second term, US President Joe Biden is on the campaign trail in the state of Pennsylvania. "I have never been more open about my pessimism about America's future," the Democrat said in a historically predominantly Black-attended church in Philadelphia. "If we hold on. I mean that seriously."

The congregation welcomed Biden enthusiastically. The 81-year-old read his speech powerfully from a manuscript and seldom deviated from the text. Biden concluded by saying he would be hosting the NATO summit in Washington the following week. "The world is watching us. No joke, the world is watching America - not to carry its burden, but to lead its hopes," he said.

Biden's appearances have been closely scrutinized since the contentious TV debate against his Republican challenger Donald Trump over a week ago. Many party members are growing increasingly skeptical about his suitability as the Democratic candidate. A TV interview of Biden's on Friday (local time) fueled these doubts further. The US President said during the interview that only God could move him to withdraw.

Democratic representatives from the House of Representatives are set to meet today, followed by senators and senators tomorrow, to discuss the campaign and Biden's candidacy ahead of the upcoming congressional session in Washington.

