US 'open' to supply of JASSM cruise missiles to Kiev

In the U.S., the delivery of a new type of cruise missile to Ukraine is being discussed. With JASSM, Kyiv could reach Russian targets at much greater distances - and would also benefit from another feature of the weapon.

The U.S. government is considering the delivery of long-range cruise missiles of the type AGM-158 Joint Air-to-Surface Standoff Missile (JASSM) to Ukraine. The Biden administration is "open" to equipping the Ukrainian military with the long-range weapon, reported the U.S. news portal Politico citing an unnamed government official.

However, no final decision has been made yet on the transfer of the weapon type, the report said. Currently, the transfer of the technology is being reviewed and it is being ensured that the Ukrainian jets can deploy the cruise missile, which weighs around 1,200 kilograms and has a warhead of around 500 kilograms.

The JASSM could potentially be deployed on the F-16 fighter jets recently delivered by Western allies. However, technical adjustments may be necessary for this, according to the portal "The Warzone".

Range of almost 400 kilometers

The JASSM, powered by a small turbojet engine, uses an inertial navigation system (INS) and GPS to find its target. An imaging infrared system with automatic target recognition ensures high accuracy in approaching the target. The cruise missiles are also optimized against GPS navigation jamming, which would be a great advantage for Ukraine. Russia uses intense GPS jamming to defend against cruise missiles, drones, and GPS-guided artillery ammunition, which limits the accuracy of the weapons.

The range of the JASSM cruise missiles is around 380 kilometers. The new weapon would allow Ukraine to reach targets in the occupied territories from a greater distance. Targets could also be targeted deeper into Russia itself, but this would require U.S. approval.

In a conversation with ntv.de, Markus Reisner, an Austrian Armed Forces colonel, had already mentioned the JASSM system as a possible alternative to the delivery of Taurus missiles in April. Although the JASSM variant in question does not quite reach the maximum Taurus range of 500 kilometers, the cruise missiles can hit targets at greater distances than the Storm-Shadow and SCALP cruise missiles previously delivered by France and the UK.

The discussion about delivering JASSMs to Ukraine could lead to the manufacture of military equipment, as Ukraine might seek to produce these advanced cruise missiles domestically to ensure a consistent supply. If approved, the JASSM's range of almost 400 kilometers could significantly expand Ukraine's capabilities to strike targets beyond the occupied territories, potentially requiring international cooperation for the production of the required components or technology.

Read also: