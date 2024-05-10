US officials are examining possible fraudulent tactics involving credit card rewards' points connected to airlines.

If you're unsure about the terms and conditions of credit card programs, you're not the only one. These agreements can be complex, and sometimes airlines can change them at their own discretion.

At a joint hearing held on Thursday, the Department of Transportation and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau explored ways to enhance consumers' experiences with and financial returns from popular card schemes, which can generate significant income for large airlines.

"For many families who are planning to finance a trip or vacation, those [credit card] benefits are quite valuable. People see them as savings, like money in the bank that they can spend," said Rohit Chopra, the director of the CFPB. "However, our examination of the fine print suggests that credit card companies and airlines have the ability to decrease the worth of those points by making it more difficult to redeem them. This creates confusion over the true value of those points and raises questions about fairness."

In some situations, Chopra stated, individuals might pay fees for rewards cards "without a clear option for a refund" when benefits are revoked.

Another concern discussed at the hearing was consumers who use rewards cards to carry revolving debt.

"Consumers with revolving debts on average pay much more in interest and fees than they receive in rewards," according to a CFPB report published on Thursday.

The hearing included Chopra, Secretary of Transportation Peter Buttigieg, several consumer advocates, and representatives from a few small airlines, a small credit union, and a small bank. There was no representation from major airlines or the top ten credit card issuing banks, though they had been invited, according to CFPB and DOT officials.

Before the hearing began, Rob Nichols, the president and CEO of the American Bankers Association (ABA), issued a statement.

"The credit card market in the U.S. is highly competitive, and consumers have hundreds of card issuers and thousands of card reward programs to select from," Nichols claimed, referring to a Morning Consult survey that indicated 80% of credit card users have at least one credit card with rewards and that the great majority found them useful.

Nichols also mentioned a bill in Congress that has been strongly opposed by banks because it aims to lower "interchange fees" - revenue banks make on credit card transactions. Banks argue that a reduction in revenue could threaten the availability of rewards programs.

After the hearing, financial services analyst Jaret Seiberg, from the TD Cowen Washington Research Group, stated in a note that he anticipates the purpose of the event is "setting the groundwork for the CFPB to force changes to airline reward credit cards by ensuring already earned miles cannot be devalued and by preventing airline miles from expiring."

However, Seiberg added, "Despite this, our belief is that the final outcome here is most likely tied to the presidential election. We expect the CFPB and DOT to move forward if Joe Biden wins; otherwise, it is less likely that Trump-led agencies would act."

