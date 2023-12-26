Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsbaghdadlloyd austinconflictsattacksconflictus soldiersiranIraqusaus military

US military responds to attacks in Iraq

US bases in Iraq have been attacked. Defense Minister Lloyd Austin has now announced that a response has been made.

 and  John Stellmacher
1 min read
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. military has responded to attacks against U.S. bases....aussiedlerbote.de
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the U.S. military has responded to attacks against U.S. bases in Iraq. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Conflicts - US military responds to attacks in Iraq

The US military has responded to a series of attacks against US bases in Iraq with precision strikes, according to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Three US soldiers were injured in these attacks by Iranian-backed militias, one of them seriously, Austen announced on Monday evening (local time). On the instructions of US President Joe Biden, "necessary and proportional" strikes were carried out against three bases used by these militias.

At the same time, the US Secretary of Defense warned of further attacks against US soldiers in the region. "We do not want to escalate the conflict in the region, but we are determined and prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and facilities."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Latest

Passers-by stand on the Terrassenufer in Dresden on the Elbe. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Elbe floods in Saxony continue to rise

People living along the Elbe must be prepared for further rising water levels. According to the State Flood Center, alert level 3 should be reached in Schöna in Saxon Switzerland on Tuesday afternoon and is expected in Dresden on Wednesday morning. The reason for this is the melting snow and...

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public