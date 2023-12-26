Conflicts - US military responds to attacks in Iraq

The US military has responded to a series of attacks against US bases in Iraq with precision strikes, according to Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin. Three US soldiers were injured in these attacks by Iranian-backed militias, one of them seriously, Austen announced on Monday evening (local time). On the instructions of US President Joe Biden, "necessary and proportional" strikes were carried out against three bases used by these militias.

At the same time, the US Secretary of Defense warned of further attacks against US soldiers in the region. "We do not want to escalate the conflict in the region, but we are determined and prepared to take further necessary measures to protect our people and facilities."

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de