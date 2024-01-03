Skip to content
US intelligence agencies: Shifa hospital was used by Hamas

Despite massive international criticism, the Israeli military invaded the Shifa hospital in mid-November. The suspicion was that the facility was not only used for patient care.

Israeli soldiers show the media an underground tunnel found under the Shifa hospital in Gaza City in November. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de

Terrorists from Hamas and Islamic Jihad have used the Shifa Hospital in the city of Gaza as a command center for the fight against Israeli troops, according to US intelligence agencies. Weapons were also stored in and under the building complex and some hostages were also held for a time, several US media reported on Tuesday (local time), citing recently released intelligence information.

The US government had previously supported the Israeli claim that Hamas had used the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip as a command center and weapons depot. The information now released is "the latest US assessment", according to the New York Times.

A few days before the Israeli military operation in the largest hospital in the Gaza Strip, the Islamists had abandoned the complex and destroyed documents and electronic equipment, it continued. Hostages held in or under the building had been transferred.

The Israeli military invaded the Shifa hospital in mid-November despite massive international criticism. According to the army, they found a tunnel complex at the hospital. Pictures and videos presented by the army showed a narrow tunnel and several rooms. According to the army, weapons were also found in the hospital. Hamas has denied that it misuses medical facilities for military purposes.

