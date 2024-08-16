US envoy: Talks on Sudan ceasefire despite absence of army in progress

Of the two conflicting parties, only the RSF militia is currently participating in the on-site meetings in Switzerland, not the Sudanese army. "We're working by phone," Perriello explained on Friday. While it's easier to conduct negotiations in person, "we won't be deterred by their refusal to appear," stressed the U.S. special envoy to the Sudan, who is leading the talks.

There's already progress in the negotiations with the RSF militia regarding humanitarian aid for the people in Sudan. "We're seeing daily progress that will allow more people to access more food and medicine," said Perriello. "But we still have so much more to do - and it would be easier if the army showed up."

The exact location of the talks, which began on Wednesday, has not been disclosed for security reasons. They are scheduled to last up to ten days. Representatives from Saudi Arabia and Switzerland are also involved. The African Union, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and the UN are participating as observers.

In Sudan, the army of military ruler Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF militia of his former deputy Mohammed Hamdan Daglo have been engaged in a power struggle since April 2023. According to UN figures, tens of thousands of people have been killed in the fighting. More than 10.7 million people have been displaced within the country, and 2.3 million people have fled to neighboring countries.

The UN has repeatedly warned of an escalating humanitarian crisis. Previous negotiations in Saudi Arabia did not lead to an end to the fighting. In late July, Washington invited the army and the militia to talks on a ceasefire in Switzerland. In initial discussions between the conflicting parties and a UN envoy from July 11 to 19 in Geneva, they had already discussed humanitarian aid and the protection of civilians.

