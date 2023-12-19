US court: Trump may not run in presidential primaries in Colorado

However, the decision is not final: the issue is likely to ultimately end up before the US Supreme Court. The court in Colorado also put its decision on hold until January 4 to allow time for an appeal.

A group of voters had argued that Trump should not be allowed to run on the basis of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution. This stipulates that no one may hold public office if they have participated in a "riot or insurrection" against the Constitution after taking an oath to defend it. Trump's opponents argued that the ex-president should not be allowed to run for the White House again because of his role in the storming of the Capitol.

The right-wing populist is the heavy favorite in the race for the Republican presidential nomination and leads the polls by a large margin. The Republican primaries begin in mid-January in the state of Iowa, and the winner of the primary will run against incumbent Joe Biden of the Democratic Party in the presidential election on November 5, 2024.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de