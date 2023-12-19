Skip to content
US court: Trump may not run in presidential primaries in Colorado

Former US President Donald Trump will not be allowed to take part in next year's presidential primaries in the state of Colorado, according to a court ruling. The Colorado Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday that the Republican was disqualified from running for president because of his role in the...

US court: Trump may not run in presidential primaries in Colorado

However, the decision is not final: the issue is likely to ultimately end up before the US Supreme Court. The court in Colorado also put its decision on hold until January 4 to allow time for an appeal.

A group of voters had argued that Trump should not be allowed to run on the basis of the 14th Amendment to the US Constitution. This stipulates that no one may hold public office if they have participated in a "riot or insurrection" against the Constitution after taking an oath to defend it. Trump's opponents argued that the ex-president should not be allowed to run for the White House again because of his role in the storming of the Capitol.

The right-wing populist is the heavy favorite in the race for the Republican presidential nomination and leads the polls by a large margin. The Republican primaries begin in mid-January in the state of Iowa, and the winner of the primary will run against incumbent Joe Biden of the Democratic Party in the presidential election on November 5, 2024.

Source: www.stern.de

