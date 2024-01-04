Abuse - US court publishes clear names in Epstein case

In the abuse scandal surrounding US multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein, a court has published the real names of around 170 people who were allegedly previously treated anonymously. They were named in a civil dispute between the injured US-American Virginia Giuffre and Epstein's long-time partner Ghislaine Maxwell.

The names of former US President Bill Clinton and the British Prince Andrew, among others, are expected to appear in the more than 900 pages of court documents. Being named does not mean that the person was an active part of the abuse network around Epstein, but initially only that the name was mentioned in the civil proceedings.

Some of the people on the list are also relatives of Epstein's abuse victims, for example. Clinton, previously referred to in the trial as "John Doe 36" (roughly "Max Mustermann 36"), had not objected to his name being mentioned, according to the media.

Epstein was arrested in July 2019. The businessman, who was connected in the highest circles, is alleged to have sexually abused numerous girls, including minors. Around a month after his arrest, Epstein was found dead in his cell at the age of 66. His relationships with celebrities and his death led to numerous rumors and conspiracy theories.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de