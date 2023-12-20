US Congress will not approve any new Ukraine aid this year

Schumer and McConnell explained that the negotiators from Congress and the government would continue to work on outstanding issues in the coming days. The hope is that action can then be taken "quickly" at the beginning of next year.

The failure to reach an agreement on new aid for Ukraine before the end of the year comes as no surprise, but is a symbolically heavy blow for Ukraine. Especially as President Volodymyr Zelensky personally appealed for new aid during a visit to Washington last week.

In October, US President Joe Biden asked Congress for new aid for Kiev amounting to around 61 billion dollars (just under 56 billion euros). However, some opposition Republicans are opposed to this, even though Republican Senate Minority Leader McConnell is in favor of new aid. The conservatives can block further funds for Ukraine with their majority in the House of Representatives and their blocking minority in the Senate.

The Senate had postponed its winter recess due to the negotiations on new military aid in order to gain more time for negotiations. However, the House of Representatives, where there is particularly strong Republican opposition to the aid, has already left for its winter break.

The USA is Kiev's most important supporter in the war against the Russian invasion forces. Since the start of the Russian war of aggression in February 2022, the USA has provided or pledged more than 44 billion dollars in military aid to Ukraine. A prolonged US default would have serious consequences for Kiev. The western allies of the USA and Ukraine are therefore looking to Washington with concern.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de