Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
Hot-TopicsNewsdecideukrainerussianonenewthisyearbecomesrepublicansvolodymyr selenskymitch mcconnellusachuck schumerukraine-aidus congress

US Congress will not approve any new Ukraine aid this year

The US Congress will not approve any new military aid for Ukraine, which is under attack from Russia, this year. The leaders of the ruling Democrats and the opposition Republicans in the Senate, Chuck Schumer and Mitch McConnell, conceded this in a joint statement on Tuesday.

 and  Ann Bradley
1 min read
The US Congress.aussiedlerbote.de
The US Congress.aussiedlerbote.de

US Congress will not approve any new Ukraine aid this year

Schumer and McConnell explained that the negotiators from Congress and the government would continue to work on outstanding issues in the coming days. The hope is that action can then be taken "quickly" at the beginning of next year.

The failure to reach an agreement on new aid for Ukraine before the end of the year comes as no surprise, but is a symbolically heavy blow for Ukraine. Especially as President Volodymyr Zelensky personally appealed for new aid during a visit to Washington last week.

In October, US President Joe Biden asked Congress for new aid for Kiev amounting to around 61 billion dollars (just under 56 billion euros). However, some opposition Republicans are opposed to this, even though Republican Senate Minority Leader McConnell is in favor of new aid. The conservatives can block further funds for Ukraine with their majority in the House of Representatives and their blocking minority in the Senate.

The Senate had postponed its winter recess due to the negotiations on new military aid in order to gain more time for negotiations. However, the House of Representatives, where there is particularly strong Republican opposition to the aid, has already left for its winter break.

The USA is Kiev's most important supporter in the war against the Russian invasion forces. Since the start of the Russian war of aggression in February 2022, the USA has provided or pledged more than 44 billion dollars in military aid to Ukraine. A prolonged US default would have serious consequences for Kiev. The western allies of the USA and Ukraine are therefore looking to Washington with concern.

Read also:

Source: www.stern.de

Comments

Related

Die in der Studie verwendeten Kraken wurden vom Meeresboden rund um die Antarktis gesammelt..aussiedlerbote.de
Hot-Topics

Octopus DNA may predict future sea level rise

Study of octopus DNA may solve a lingering mystery about when the rapidly melting West Antarctic ice sheet last collapsed and reveal valuable information about how much sea levels may rise in the future under a warming climate .

 and  Wendy Allen
Members Public

Latest

A blue light shines on the roof of a police patrol car. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

After car accident: 71-year-old driver found dead

Following a car accident in Ludwigshafen, the 71-year-old driver has been pronounced dead in hospital. According to the police on Thursday, the man's car left the road on Wednesday evening and crashed into a junction box. The car then rolled over and came to rest on the driver's side. The...

 and  Anne Legman
Members Public
A sign reading "Police" hangs on a police station. Photo.aussiedlerbote.de
German Federal States

Unknown persons attempt to blow up cash machine

Unknown persons have attempted to blow up an ATM in Kleinaitingen (Augsburg district). The machine was to be blown up with explosives early on Tuesday morning, police said on Thursday. Thanks to footage from a camera at the scene, officers were able to determine that the perpetrators were...

 and  Anthony Ross
Members Public