US club celebrates transfer of world-class player Reus

For twelve years, Marco Reus has played for Borussia Dortmund. As his contract is not renewed, a new employer is needed. He is found in the USA. The 35-year-old signs with Los Angeles Galaxy, where other big stars have ended their careers.

Borussia Dortmund was prepared. "Marco goes to Hollywood," the BVB announced with a nice picture on Thursday afternoon - because it was finally official: The eternal Dortmund player Marco Reus is moving to Los Angeles, LA Galaxy has made the transfer official after weeks of rumors. And the expectations are high.

"Marco Reus is a world-class player who has excelled at the highest level of sport," said Galaxy's General Manager Will Kuntz. Head Coach Greg Vanney is looking forward to a "winner and leader." Reus himself was first presented to the fans in a short video, greeting in English under the California sun: "I'm ready, Galaxy fans. Are you?"

They are used to stars in Los Angeles, especially stars in the twilight of their careers. The names of the predecessors could hardly be bigger. David Beckham, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, and Steven Gerrard have already laced up their soccer shoes in the shadow of the famous Hollywood sign.

From the Ruhr area to the glitter world

Now it's Reus' turn, who after twelve years in the Ruhr area chooses the maximum contrast program. In Dortmund, his contract ended in the summer, so he comes to the USA as a "free agent" and receives a contract for two and a half years until the end of 2026. In the MLS, the season always ends with the calendar year.

Reus is supposed to help with his experience from over 500 professional games right away in the title fight. The US record champion is currently at the top of the Western Conference and is likely to also participate in the playoffs. A knockout concept that could suit Reus. After all, he led the BVB as a long-standing captain to two cup victories.

And maybe the German can also fill a blank space in his vita this way: He has never won a national championship. There were seven vice-championships with the BVB, the last cup was won by the Dortmunders in 2012 under coach Jürgen Klopp - a year before Reus returned to his youth club from Mönchengladbach.

