US authorities express concern over sanitation matters on a German cruise vessel.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) conducted an unsatisfactory hygiene assessment on the "Hanseatic Inspiration," a vessel operated by Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, a subsidiary of Tui Cruises based in Hamburg, Germany. The ship earned a score of 62 out of 100, making it the poorest performer in 2023, as scores below 86 are considered unsatisfactory by the agency.

During the inspection performed in late September, inspectors discovered various inconveniences, such as brown residue on a beer tap, bugs lurking in the pool bar, and a rotting carcass of a bird, infested with maggots, beneath an outdoor grill. The report issued by the CDC also stated that supervisory staff failed to closely monitor critical and hazardous food processes and let risky practices continue in the food preparation areas. Furthermore, several foods were stored at incorrect temperatures.

Tui Cruises issued a response, stating that they have consistently adhered to and surpassed the stringent hygiene standards for many years. They acknowledged that this incident was not indicative of the exceptional operational standards their ships uphold. They mentioned that the issues were swiftly resolved and that a corrective report would be submitted to the CDC. They also planned to deploy a team of both internal and external experts to monitor and monitor the implementation of necessary measures.

According to a recent review, over 170 cruise ships, all of which scored at least 86, were listed in the Green-Sheet-Report. The CDC established the hygiene control program in 1975, collaborating with the cruise industry, with the primary objective of preventing outbreaks of diseases. Only ships docking in U.S. ports are subject to CDC inspections. Tui Cruises is a 50-50 joint venture between German travel conglomerate Tui and U.S.-based Royal Caribbean.

Despite Tui Cruises' strong adherence to hygiene standards, the "Hanseatic Inspiration"'s poor performance in the CDC assessment was concerning. Other ships, with scores above 86, were commended for maintaining higher levels of cleanliness.

