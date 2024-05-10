US authorities are examining possible deceptive practices involving airline-linked credit card reward points.

If you're feeling unsure, you're not the only one. The ins and outs of credit card programs can be mind-boggling, and sometimes, they can change unexpectedly.

These were a couple of the topics up for discussion at a joint meeting between the Department of Transportation and the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which took place on Thursday. The main goal: to explore ways to enhance the consumer experience and financial yield from those popular schemes that earn massive profits for major airlines.

Rohit Chopra, CFPB's director, shared some insights, saying, "For many households seeking to fund a holiday or a vacation, those perks are truly beneficial. They're like deposits in a bank you can access. However, our analysis of the fine print suggests that credit card companies and airlines can rapidly and drastically reduce the worth of those points by making it harder to use them. This causes perplexity regarding the real value of those points and calls into question fairness."

Furthermore, he mentioned that there are times when cardholders are charged fees for reward cards but can't get a refund when the benefits are taken away.

The discussion additionally revolved around customers who use rewards cards to continue a cycle of debt.

As per a CFPB report released on Thursday, "Consumers with ongoing debts pay a notable amount more in interest and fees, compared to the rewards they reap."

The meeting attendees included Chopra, Secretary of Transportation Peter Buttigieg, consumer advocates, representatives from small airlines, a small credit union, and a small bank. None from the big airlines or the largest credit card issuers were present despite being invited, according to officials from the CFPB and DOT.

Before the proceedings commenced, Rob Nichols, American Bankers Association's president and CEO, issued a statement. He pointed out that the U.S. credit card market is highly competitive, with numerous issuers to choose from and numerous reward programs to browse through. Citing a Morning Consult survey, he noted that "80% of credit card users have at least one card granting rewards and the majority rate these rewards highly."

He also underscored the Bank Merger Act of 2020, which has witnessed strong opposition from banks. The law targets "interchange fees," the revenue generated by banks from credit card transactions. A reduction in this revenue, as banks claim, could put the existence of rewards programs at risk.

Following the meeting, Jaret Seiberg, a financial services analyst from TD Cowen Washington Research Group, weighed in, stating, "We anticipate that the purpose of the event is to set the groundwork for the CFPB to enforce changes to airline reward credit cards, particularly preventing miles from losing value and stopping miles from expiring."

Yet, he added, "We believe that the most probable outcome depends on the election. We envision the CFPB and DOT proceeding under a Biden presidency while it is less likely for Trump-controlled agencies to take action."

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com