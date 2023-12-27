US army shoots down Huthi missiles and drones

The Houthi rebels intensify their attacks in the Red Sea. Within ten hours, the US army takes twelve kamikaze drones out of the sky, but that is by no means all. The Houthis also claim responsibility for an attack on another merchant ship.

The US Army says it has shot down several drones and missiles fired by the Houthi militia in Yemen over the Red Sea. A total of twelve kamikaze drones, three anti-ship ballistic missiles and two cruise missiles were intercepted within ten hours, according to the US Central Command Centcom. Among others, F/A-18 Super Hornet fighter jets from a US aircraft carrier group were deployed. No casualties or damage to ships in the area were reported.

The Iran-backed Houthi militia had previously stated that it had attacked the merchant ship "MSC United" in the Red Sea and deployed a number of drones "against military targets" in southern Israel. Israel's army had declared that it had intercepted an "enemy aerial object". Since the start of the war between Israel and the radical Islamic Hamas in the Gaza Strip at the beginning of October, the Houthi militia has repeatedly attacked ships off the coast of Yemen. According to the US Department of Defense, the Hamas-aligned rebels have attacked a total of ten merchant ships with drones and missiles.

The Red Sea is a central trade route through which up to twelve percent of global trade passes. Yemen is located on the Bab-al-Mandeb strait between the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden. Due to the wave of Houthi attacks on container ships, several shipping companies are now avoiding sailing through the strait. To protect merchant shipping, the USA announced the formation of an international military coalition a few days ago.

The Houthi see themselves as part of the self-proclaimed "Axis of Resistance" against Israel. In addition to Hamas, this also includes the Shiite Islamist Hezbollah militia in Lebanon.

Read also:

Source: www.ntv.de