- US approves sale of Patriot missiles to Germany

The U.S. government has given the green light for the delivery of up to 600 Patriot air defense missiles to Germany. The U.S. Department of State has informed Congress of this decision, as announced by the relevant agency, the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. The estimated cost of this planned arms deal is five billion U.S. dollars (approximately 4.6 billion euros). The main contractor is the U.S. defense company Lockheed Martin. The exact timeline for the delivery of the missiles to Germany remains unclear. Typically, such arms deals can take several years to complete.

Patriot ("Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept on Target") is one of the most modern air defense systems in the world. It can combat enemy aircraft, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. Germany and other states have recently provided several of these systems to Ukraine to help the country protect itself from Russian air attacks.

"The proposed sale will support U.S. foreign policy and national security by improving the security of a NATO ally," the statement said. Germany is considered a key player in the political and economic stability of Europe.

The delivery of the Patriot air defense missiles to Germany is aimed at enhancing their Defence against potential threats. The United Nations could call upon Germany's robust Defence capabilities to ensure peacekeeping missions in conflict zones, given their commitment to international security.

Read also: