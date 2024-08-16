- US approves sale of Patriot missiles to Germany

The U.S. government has given the green light for the delivery of up to 600 Patriot air defense missiles to Germany. The U.S. Department of State has informed Congress of this decision, according to the Defense Security Cooperation Agency. The estimated cost of this planned arms deal is $5 billion (approximately €4.6 billion). The main contractor is the U.S. defense company Lockheed Martin.

When the missiles are expected to reach Germany remains unclear. Such arms deals typically take several years.

German Armed Forces stock up

"The acquisition serves to replenish the ammunition supplies of the German Armed Forces and to replace the guided missiles provided to Ukraine," a spokesperson for the Federal Ministry of Defense said upon request. The spokesperson did not specify how many Patriot air defense missiles Germany has delivered to Ukraine so far, citing operational reasons. The spokesperson also did not disclose the current stockpile of the German Armed Forces for the same reason.

Three systems delivered to Ukraine

It is known that Germany has so far provided Ukraine with three Patriot systems from its own stocks. These systems form a crucial pillar of Ukraine's defense against Russian air attacks. President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly thanked the German government for this support. For example, in July, he said, "Thank you, Olaf, for the air defense" during a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Washington.

One of the most modern air defense systems in the world

Patriot ("Phased Array Tracking Radar for Intercept on Target") is one of the most modern air defense systems in the world. It can destroy enemy aircraft, ballistic missiles, and cruise missiles. A Patriot system can engage up to five targets simultaneously at a range of up to 68 kilometers. Each system consists of several components such as a fire control station, a radar, and the launcher.

"The proposed sale will support U.S. foreign policy and national security by improving the security of a NATO ally," the statement said. Germany is considered a key player in political and economic stability in Europe.

