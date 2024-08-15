Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe United States Department of State

US approves sale of 600 Patriot missiles to Germany

 and  Melissa Williams
1 min read
According to the new NATO defense plans, Germany must quadruple its air defense to protect...
According to the new NATO defense plans, Germany must quadruple its air defense to protect infrastructure and forces in case of severe tensions or war.

US approves sale of 600 Patriot missiles to Germany

Germany to Quadruple Its Air Defense. For this, the Federal Republic will purchase 600 Patriot missiles. The USA approves the deal. Germany has already provided three Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv since the start of the war in Ukraine and still has nine units itself.

The U.S. Department of State has approved the potential sale of 600 Patriot missiles to Germany. The air defense weapons are estimated to be worth $5 billion, as announced by the Pentagon.

"The proposed sale will improve Germany's ability to meet current and future threats and enhance the defense capabilities of its military," a statement read. Lockheed Martin, the U.S. defense conglomerate, will be the main contractor for the potential arms deal, which also includes related equipment and technical support.

According to the new NATO defense plans, Germany must quadruple its air defense to protect infrastructure and forces in case of serious tensions or war, as reported by security sources last month. Germany has provided three Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv since the start of the war in Ukraine and still has nine units. During the Cold War, when West Germany was on the NATO frontier, there were 36 such systems in the Bundeswehr's inventory.

At the beginning of the year, several NATO members announced an order for up to 1000 Patriot systems, including Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Spain. It is expected that Berlin will use the order to replenish its own stocks and continue providing supplies to Ukraine.

The United States Department of State played a role in approving the potential sale of Patriot missiles to Germany, contributing to the country's enhanced defense capabilities. Following this approval, Germany will acquire 600 Patriot missiles from Lockheed Martin for its air defense needs, as outlined in the arms deal.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The United States Supreme Court edifice is situated on June 14, 2024, in Washington, D.C.
Politics

The High Court denies the Biden administration's petition to implement fresh civil liberties safeguards for LGBTQ+ pupils in educational institutions.

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition from the Biden administration on Friday, aiming to partially implement a fresh federal regulation intended to safeguard LGBTQ+ and pregnant students from discrimination in 10 jurisdictions, where the rule was momentarily suspended by lower court judges.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public