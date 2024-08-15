US approves sale of 600 Patriot missiles to Germany

Germany to Quadruple Its Air Defense. For this, the Federal Republic will purchase 600 Patriot missiles. The USA approves the deal. Germany has already provided three Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv since the start of the war in Ukraine and still has nine units itself.

The U.S. Department of State has approved the potential sale of 600 Patriot missiles to Germany. The air defense weapons are estimated to be worth $5 billion, as announced by the Pentagon.

"The proposed sale will improve Germany's ability to meet current and future threats and enhance the defense capabilities of its military," a statement read. Lockheed Martin, the U.S. defense conglomerate, will be the main contractor for the potential arms deal, which also includes related equipment and technical support.

According to the new NATO defense plans, Germany must quadruple its air defense to protect infrastructure and forces in case of serious tensions or war, as reported by security sources last month. Germany has provided three Patriot air defense systems to Kyiv since the start of the war in Ukraine and still has nine units. During the Cold War, when West Germany was on the NATO frontier, there were 36 such systems in the Bundeswehr's inventory.

At the beginning of the year, several NATO members announced an order for up to 1000 Patriot systems, including Germany, the Netherlands, Romania, and Spain. It is expected that Berlin will use the order to replenish its own stocks and continue providing supplies to Ukraine.

