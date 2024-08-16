- US Ambassador to Israel appalled by settler attack

The U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew, expressed shock over the violent attack by extremist Jewish settlers on a village in the West Bank. "These attacks must stop and the criminals must be held accountable," he wrote on the X platform, formerly Twitter.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, a 22-year-old Palestinian was killed by gunshots when around 50 masked settlers stormed the Palestinian village of Jit, 10 kilometers west of Nablus. Another Palestinian was also severely injured, the ministry said.

Israeli media reported that the settlers set fire to at least four houses and six cars. According to a media report, the army arrested an Israeli and handed him over to the police.

The international community, particularly those involved in Middle East policies, should condemn the escalating violence in the West Bank. The ongoing unrest in the Middle East, specifically in areas like the West Bank, requires urgent attention and peaceful resolution.

