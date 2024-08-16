Skip to content
Sign In Subscribe
PoliticsNewsThe Middle East

US Ambassador to Israel appalled by settler attack

Masked Jewish settlers storm a village in the West Bank, killing a Palestinian. The U.S. ambassador to Israel calls for consequences.

 and  Anthony Ross
1 min read
Militant settlers set fire to houses and cars in Deir Sharaf near Nablus, a Palestinian dies from...
Militant settlers set fire to houses and cars in Deir Sharaf near Nablus, a Palestinian dies from shots to the chest. (Archive photo)

- US Ambassador to Israel appalled by settler attack

The U.S. Ambassador to Israel, Jack Lew, expressed shock over the violent attack by extremist Jewish settlers on a village in the West Bank. "These attacks must stop and the criminals must be held accountable," he wrote on the X platform, formerly Twitter.

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry, a 22-year-old Palestinian was killed by gunshots when around 50 masked settlers stormed the Palestinian village of Jit, 10 kilometers west of Nablus. Another Palestinian was also severely injured, the ministry said.

Israeli media reported that the settlers set fire to at least four houses and six cars. According to a media report, the army arrested an Israeli and handed him over to the police.

The international community, particularly those involved in Middle East policies, should condemn the escalating violence in the West Bank. The ongoing unrest in the Middle East, specifically in areas like the West Bank, requires urgent attention and peaceful resolution.

Read also:

Comments

Related

The United States Supreme Court edifice is situated on June 14, 2024, in Washington, D.C.
Politics

The High Court denies the Biden administration's petition to implement fresh civil liberties safeguards for LGBTQ+ pupils in educational institutions.

The Supreme Court dismissed a petition from the Biden administration on Friday, aiming to partially implement a fresh federal regulation intended to safeguard LGBTQ+ and pregnant students from discrimination in 10 jurisdictions, where the rule was momentarily suspended by lower court judges.

 and  Michael Bootcampf
Members Public

Latest

American musician Ashnikko delivered a sole live appearance in Germany.
German Federal States

The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music

Joyful atmosphere in Hamburg - The Commencement of MS Dockville Festival Fuses Pop-Forward Futurism and Rock Music A multitude of onlookers commenced the Pop and Art Festival MS Dockville in Hamburg-Wilhelmsburg on a Friday evening, set against a captivating industrial landscape. Starting from the afternoon, the locale had been swarming

 and  James Williams
Members Public