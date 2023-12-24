Internet - US Air Force has Santa Claus on the radar

As every year, the American air defense system is once again on the trail of Santa Claus. Children and adults can follow the journey of Santa Claus. The North American Air Defense Command Norad is normally on the lookout for enemy flying objects. However, in keeping with a time-honored joking tradition, Norad simulates Santa's flight path every year with colorful computer animations and sets its sights on Santa's flying sleigh.

According to this, he took off from the North Pole on Christmas Eve as planned. Santa's current position can be observed on the website www.noradsanta.org, which is even available in German. There, a simulated red sleigh can be followed on its journey around the world. The air defense system also keeps people up to date with Santa's route on social media.

The air defense's Operation Santa Claus began by mistake in 1955. According to Norad, a child tried to reach Santa Claus by phone and dialed the number in an advertisement. The child then ended up at the extension for Norad's predecessor organization Conad in the US state of Colorado. Legend has it that the commander on duty posed as Santa Claus. This is probably not exactly how the story unfolded, but it was the start of the annual Santa Claus campaign.

Source: www.stern.de