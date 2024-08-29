- Urgent Political Calls for the Unlocking of Norla

The Rendsburg Agricultural Event Norla commenced with a strong political push for agriculture backing in Schleswig-Holstein. Klaus-Peter Lucht, the head of the farmers' group, highlighted Ostseeschutz-, Knick- and Moorschutz, alongside bureaucracy, as pressing matters. "We farmers' association have always been open," stated Lucht.

On Friday, Minister President Daniel Günther (CDU) is scheduled to speak at the farmers' gathering. "I've made it clear to him, this is the moment of truth. I expect flexibility," said Lucht.

The association leader urged the federal government to utilize the subsequent three-year term for agricultural diesel to provide ample synthetic fuels. This would enable the operation of tractors, combines, and other machinery with it.

Schleswig-Holstein's Agriculture Minister Schwarz (CDU) assured, in light of farmers' protests at the beginning of the year, that the state government is cooperating closely with agriculture to deliver tangible reliefs. "It's crucial for us not to make empty promises, but to establish genuine, substantial reliefs," said Schwarz.

Lucht underscored the importance of retaining the traditional, family-owned businesses in the north. "Preserving this should be our main objective, and politics must comprehend this," Lucht added, emphasizing the need for these businesses to retain autonomy and for bureaucracy to be minimized.

