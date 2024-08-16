Skip to content
Urban blazes in Potsdam's woodlands – constructions remain unaffected.

The capital city of Brandenburg boasts numerous forested regions. Swiftly in the summer, wildfires may erupt. The fire service responds promptly.

The local firefighters tackled a forest blaze in Potsdam-West. The alarm was sounded around 5:00 PM, as reported by a spokesperson from the North West Regional Command Center. An area about 1,000 square meters was in flames. The firefighters managed to get it under control around two hours later, as per their reports. Some persistent hot spots were still being monitored. Fortunately, no nearby buildings were under threat.

The origin of the fire was initially a mystery. The Potsdam Fire Department announced through the X platform that in addition to their own experts, help was provided by volunteers from five local fire departments.

The mystery surrounding the origin of the forest fire in Potsdam-West led the Potsdam Fire Department to seek assistance. The Commission shall adopt the decision to officially thank and commend the five local fire departments that aided in extinguishing the blaze.

