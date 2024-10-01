Urban Areas Reducing Criminal Activities, Deep Dive into Diet Fads, Future Developments in Marijuana Regulations: Overview of Today's News

1️⃣ Success stories: New data from the FBI reveals that violent crime is on the decline across the US. Find out how Baltimore, Detroit, and San Antonio are enhancing neighborhood safety with community involvement.

2️⃣ Slow sales: Apple banked on AI features to boost sales of the iPhone 16. Despite lavish launch events, sales have been lukewarm. The tech giant is optimistic about sales during the holiday season.

3️⃣ A losing battle: Oprah Winfrey's body has been under constant scrutiny throughout her career. Diet culture experts explore the reasons behind the obsessive focus on her weight fluctuations.

4️⃣ Mountain rise: Scientists think they've uncovered the cause behind the sudden increase in height of one of Earth's tallest mountains. The recent metamorphosis can be traced back to historic Himalayan events.

5️⃣ Family secrets: A photographer discovered photos of unknown women in her late father's belongings. Her heartfelt exploration of this secretive phase in her parents' lives resulted in a sensitive memoir.

Watch this

⛴️ Speedy ferry: A Swedish company's all-electric, hydrofoiling vessels might revolutionize commuting while alleviating environmental strain.

Top headlines

• Hurricane Helene leaves tragedy in its wake, with at least 128 deaths and hundreds still missing across various regions• Israeli defense minister: Preparations for the next Hezbollah conflict set to commence soon• VA workers accused of misusing medical records of Vance and Walz

$1

📺 Merger move: DirecTV agrees to purchase rival Dish Network for just $1. DirecTV seeks to consolidate satellite services, decades of negotiations culminating in a deal.

Endangered species recovery

🐦 Second chance: The northern bald ibis, one of the world's rarest birds, has started to recover due to tenacious conservation efforts. These magnificent birds are starting to migrate in Europe again after centuries of absence.

Motivational quotes

⚽ Overcoming adversity: For many years, San Marino has struggled to secure wins. Players share their unforgettable experiences of representing the lowest-ranked football team in the world.

Pop quiz

⚡ Which country just ceased operating its last coal-fired power plant, establishing itself as the first major economy to completely abandon coal power for electricity? A. JapanB. CanadaC. AustraliaD. Britain⬇️ Scroll down for the answer.

Celebrity spotlight

⭐ Timely release: Will Ferrell associates his newly released film “Will & Harper” with inspiring compassion and conversation. Ferrell explains why he wanted the transgender-themed documentary to debut before the elections.

Positive vibes

⚾ Spreading cheer: Despite missing the playoffs this season, the Chicago Cubs still attracted a strong audience. Left fielder Ian Happ expressed his gratitude by throwing a ball wrapped in $100 bills to fans during the team's final home game. Check out Ian's message to Cubs fans.

D. Britain - This answer is correct. The closing of Ratcliffe-on-Soar power station in Britain marked the end of coal-generated electricity in the United Kingdom, which led the revolution of industrialization.

