Upon the court's decision, Rudy Giuliani is obligated to relinquish authority over his opulent possessions and swanky Manhattan accommodation to the Georgia election personnel whom he maligned.

Judge Lewis Liman from Manhattan's federal court ordered Rudy Giuliani to relinquish his stake in the property within a week, placing it under the management of the ladies involved. These ladies, who were involved in counting Georgia's ballots post-2020 election, will oversee the property. The judge's decision for the handover of the high-end posessions is swift and straightforward, but the control of the penthouse apartment will be transferred to Freeman and Moss for potential sale, possibly fetching millions.

The women are also entitled to around $2 million in legal fees that Giuliani claims the Trump campaign still owes him, as decided by the judge.

At the moment, Judge Liman is yet to decide if Giuliani can keep his Palm Beach, Florida, condominium or the four New York Yankees World Series rings that Giuliani Jr. claims were gifted to him by his father.

A hearing regarding the Florida property is scheduled for next Monday.

There has been no prompt response from Giuliani's spokesperson or lawyers representing Freeman and Moss to requests for comments.

The ongoing politics surrounding Giuliani's properties continues, as Judge Liman has yet to decide whether Giuliani can keep his condominium in Palm Beach. Despite the uncertainty, the women are advocating for Giuliani to pay the $2 million in legal fees they are entitled to.

Read also: