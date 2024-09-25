Upon imminent crises, these NFL stadiums will transition into temporary disaster shelters.

In collaboration between the NFL and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, four sports venues have been chosen so far to function as shelters, staging areas, emergency hospitals, and distribution centers during natural disasters such as hurricanes, tornadoes, and floods.

The initial stadiums enfolded in this agreement are MetLife Stadium (home to the New York Jets and New York Giants); Lumen Field (Seattle Seahawks); Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh Steelers); and Raymond James Stadium (Tampa Bay Buccaneers).

One more stadium, SoFi Stadium, which hosts the Los Angeles Rams and Chargers, is currently under consideration to join the list.

Administrator Deanne Criswell of FEMA described this initiative as a "pioneering opportunity," inviting other stadiums to follow suit.

"Though we are beginning with the NFL, all sports venues can contribute to their communities during crises," Criswell stated. "I encourage other organizations and leagues to participate in this collaborative effort as we confront the challenges posed by the climate crisis."

Historically, football stadiums have served as makeshift emergency sites; notably, the Superdome in New Orleans was utilized as a last resort shelter during Hurricane Katrina in 2005, despite deteriorating conditions once power was lost and supplies ran out. Several other stadiums also became hubs for Covid-19 responses during the pandemic's peak.

Recognizing the worth of America's extensive sports infrastructure during times of crisis, the NFL approached the federal government with a proposal to utilize their stadiums during extreme weather events and other disasters, provided there is adequate planning and coordination.

"Stadiums are indispensable community resources, often employed during crises," NFL Chief Security Officer Cathy Lanier stated. "This designation underscores the significant role stadiums play in both ordinary and challenging circumstances."

To obtain official designation as an emergency site by the federal government, stadiums must be centrally situated, near major highways and healthcare facilities like hospitals, accessible for individuals with disabilities, and capable of swiftly distributing food, water, and medical aid.

During such natural disasters, it's crucial to monitor the weather conditions closely to ensure the safety of the selected venues. Despite their potential to serve as emergency sites, stadiums can face challenges in providing ongoing support when faced with prolonged periods of power outages or depleted resources.

