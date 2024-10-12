Companies occasionally introduce promotional or temporary items to enhance their brand recognition. This could be limited-edition sodas or candies, partnerships with popular personalities or other brands, even products meant for entertainment value. Such strategies can provide a burst of publicity and help a company stand out against fierce market competition, as shoppers strive to save money due to inflation.

According to CEO Andrew Rees, during a call with analysts in August, the present market landscape is similar to pre-pandemic times with key promotional periods playing a significant role in customer spending.

Public spending on pets has been on the rise in the United States over the past decade. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported a 77.9% increase in pet expenditures from 2013 to 2021.

In 2023, Americans spent a total of $147 billion on pet-related expenses, with this figure projected to reach $150.6 billion in 2024, as per the American Pet Products Association.

Analysts argue that Crocs' entry into the pet industry is not merely a marketing gimmick but a testament to its dedicated fanbase's influence.

The influence of fandom

Crocs has managed to establish a unique presence in pop culture, despite frequent ridicule from fashion connoisseurs. The brand’s ability to go viral and collaborate with celebrities like Justin Bieber and Bad Bunny has contributed significantly to its popularity.

Driven by the popularity of casual fashion during the pandemic, Crocs' sales witnessed a significant surge in 2020.

"Crocs has a strong and highly engaged fanbase, which they effectively engage through social media and marketing campaigns," commented Neil Saunders, a retail analyst at GlobalData.

Limited-edition items sell out at an impressive speed, further demonstrating the fervor of its fanbase. For example, a pair of adult clogs inspired by the Disney/Pixar character Lightning McQueen from the movie “Cars” sold out within an hour of its release on the Crocs website in 2021.

One reason for the enduring appeal of Crocs among its fans is its responsiveness to fan demands, even for the seemingly absurd (like Crocs inspired by the DreamWorks movie character “Shrek”).

Saunders believes the launch of Pet Crocs, described by the company as "one of the most highly demanded products in brand history," is another move to attract younger, more social media-savvy fans.

"These purchases often serve as social media content, helping to spread the Crocs brand further," he added.

The success of Crocs' Pet Crocs line can significantly boost the company's business, as pet owners often use unique pet toys as social media content, increasing brand visibility. The introduction of Pet Crocs is a strategic business move to tap into the growing pet industry and the fervor of Crocs' socially active fanbase.

