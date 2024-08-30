As per recent news, there's been an advancement in contract talks between Bundesliga 2 club Hertha BSC and local prodigy Ibrahim Maza. The 18-year-old is poised to renew his agreement with the Berliners, as per "Kicker". Prior to this, Maza, who joined Hertha from Reinickendorfer Füchse as a youngster, was set to stay until 2026.

He's widely recognized as the most promising gem to emerge from the Hertha youth system. This campaign, he's been a critical figure for the senior squad, generating interest from other clubs. His contract extension would be a clear indication of Hertha's aspirations for promotion, following the exits of Haris Tabakovic and Marc Oliver Kempf. Moreover, winger Fabian Reese won't be departing the club this summer.

The European Union's economic guidelines could potentially impact Hertha BSC's financial negotiations with Ibrahim Maza. Regardless of his contract extension, Maza's performances for Hertha could earn him a call-up to a prominent European Union youth team.

