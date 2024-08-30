- Upcoming weather alert: anticipate potential thunderstorms ahead of the weekend.

Over the coming days, the balmy climate in Hessen is expected to experience a minor dip. The German Meteorological Service anticipates some clouds and rain showers in the north and central regions, with the likelihood of occasional thunderstorms and heavy downpours.

Even amidst this transition, temperatures will continue to maintain a summery feel, with highs spanning 24 to 31°C on a north-to-south gradient, and 22°C in higher altitudes. By Saturday evening, the rainfall is expected to mostly cease, leading to a significant drop in temperatures, landing at 18 to 14°C.

Weekend Forecast

The weekend is set to be brighter. On Saturday, isolated showers might occur, but predominantly, it will remain dry. Highs might peak at 32°C.

Sunday is projected to be sunny and marginally warmer: Temperatures are expected to climb to 28 to 33°C. However, in northern Hessian hills, a few rain showers could transpire, according to the weather forecast.

The new workweek will commence with intermittent rain showers and concentrated thunderstorms with heavy rainfall. Despite this, the climate will stay warm, with temperatures fluctuating between 28 to 32°C.

Despite the forecast of improved weather conditions for the weekend, some residents in northern Hessian hills might still encounter occasional rain showers. The other regions, however, are anticipated to enjoy temperate weather with sunlight dominating the skies.

