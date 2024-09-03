- Upcoming Terroristic Act Involving Toxins: Ultimate Decision

The Highest German Court, the Federal Court of Justice in Karlsruhe, upheld the conviction of an individual labeled as a lone wolf Islamist for planning a toxic assault within Germany. Back in 2023, this 25-year-old Iranian was apprehended in an impressive anti-terror operation in Castrop-Rauxel, part of the Ruhr region, and subsequently received a four-year prison sentence with mandatory extended supervision from the Dortmund District Court.

According to the court, no legal inconsistencies were found. Thus, the conviction for conspiring to commit a severe act of violence threatening the nation's stability, coupled with financing terrorism, has become definitive.

Nonexistent Imminent Threat: The Recipe was Inadequate

As per the judgment in November 2023, this Iranian planned to execute a toxic attack on German soil using a homemade poisonous substance, aiming to take as many lives as possible. He had previously interacted with the terrorist group, Islamic State, online and, under the guidance of an anonymous figure, began gathering the necessary chemicals to produce cyanide. Unbeknownst to him, however, the substances he had procured were incapable of generating poison.

The Federal Court of Justice judges, like their Dortmund counterparts, dismissed the insignificance of the lack of imminent danger for the public in the criminal charges as irrelevant. They also supported the assumption of the Dortmund District Court that the amassing of various supposed ingredients for poison production amounted to financing terrorism.

The individual's conviction for planning a toxic attack and financing terrorism was upheld by the Court of Justice, following the ruling of the Dortmund District Court. Despite the homemade poisonous substance being inadequate, no legal inconsistencies were found in justifying the conviction for conspiring to commit a severe act of violence and financing terrorism.

Read also: