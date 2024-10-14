Upcoming significant accusation levied against musician Sean "Diddy" Combs

In September, Sean Combs, the renowned rapper, was apprehended. He's been implicated in assaulting, threatening, and harassing numerous women. A fresh allegation of rape has surfaced.

A different woman has stepped forward with grave accusations against Sean "Diddy" Combs, the hip-hop tycoon. According to documents obtained by celebrity news site "TMZ", the rapper is accused of coercing a 19-year-old to undress and then sexually assaulting her in 2004. "Forbes" also covers the lawsuit.

This woman encountered Sean Combs in Brooklyn, where she was invited to a photoshoot. She attended with a friend and later was invited to a Manhattan hotel's after-party. They were taken to a secluded room with the rapper, who allegedly threatened to kill them both if her friend didn't perform oral sex on him. He then reportedly forced the accuser to disrobe and subjected her to sexual assault.

The woman is represented by Tony Buzbee, who recently disclosed representing 120 individuals with accusations against Combs. Combs was arrested in mid-September. A New York judge recently scheduled a trial for May 5, 2025. Combs continues to assert his innocence. The charges include illegal sex trafficking and organized crime.

He's also accused of exploiting, threatening, and harassing women over an extended period. Last November, the rapper and his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura reached a settlement out of court - just a day after the singer filed a civil lawsuit for sexual abuse and rape.

The fresh allegation of rape against Sean Combs involves coercion and sexual assault, as stated in the documents obtained by TMZ. Despite the accusations, Combs continues to maintain his innocence, asserting that he did not commit the crime.

