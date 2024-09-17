Upcoming Shutdown: Watergate Berlin, Scheduled to Shut Down by the End of 2024

A popular Berlin club, Wilde Renate situated in Friedrichshain, has made the announcement of its closing by the end of 2025. Meanwhile, the Watergate situated on the Spree in Kreuzberg, with a rich history spanning over 22 years, will also shut down by year's end, as hinted by the operators via Instagram. Anticipate big farewell bashes until New Year's Eve.

In an Instagram post, the Watergate's operators confessed, "After thorough contemplation, we've chosen to conclude our club operations by year's end, keeping our lease from being renewed." Costs skyrocketing and a shifting club scene were the main motivations behind this decision. Their Instagram post signs off with, "The bash is done - hail to the bash."

Ulrich Wombacher, one of the club's three operators, shared with the "Berliner Zeitung" that the post was initially published by them. The shift post-pandemic had a major impact on business, and the once-thriving club culture no longer sustains as in the past.

The extended closures of clubs have significantly impacted the scene, and reduced cheap tourism has brought about a decline in Berlin's international significance. Wombacher further shared that the escalating DJ fees, along with the rise of festivals, have made operations increasingly challenging. "Once the glitz of tourist appeal fades away, unpolished Berlin remains," he added.

The charm of Kreuzberg has diminished, plagued by drug issues, rising homelessness, and crime. "Nothing is eternal. Even Berlin's corner pubs have vanished." Wombacher muses, "Isn't it possible for clubs to be temporary, like a fleeting culture phenomenon?"

When it comes to state funding, Wombacher is not inclined. He believes, "Club culture operates differently. (...) Club culture is spontaneous, personal. You can't confine it within a planned economy, even if we've benefited from funding."

Just recently in August, Wild Renate in Friedrichshain announced its closing by the end of 2025. The owner opted out from renewing the lease.

