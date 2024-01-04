Netflix - Upcoming series highlights 2024

The upcoming series year 2024 promises a number of highlights and the return of a whole series of exciting shows. Twelve highlights from the next twelve months at a glance.

"True Detective: Night Country"

One of the most popular crime series of the 2010s goes into another season in January. In "True Detective: Night Country", Oscar winner Jodie Foster (61) and Keli Reis (37) take on the leading roles of two detectives in the northernmost US state of Alaska. When eight scientists are found gruesomely murdered, the two policewomen begin their investigation in an icy, dark world.

The next season of the acclaimed anthology series starts on January 14, 2024 on the US channel HBO and its streaming service Max, and in Germany one day later on Sky. A trailer gets you in the mood for this gripping crime thriller.

"Masters of the Air"

"Masters of the Air" is the title of a new mini-series set during the Second World War. Austin Butler (32), Oscar-nominated for "Elvis", plays the leading role of Major Gale Cleven, who takes on the most dangerous missions with his flying unit in the air battle against the Nazis, from which many of his comrades do not return. The lavish production of the war series is said to have cost more than 200 million US dollars. Steven Spielberg (77) and Tom Hanks (67) produced.

"Masters of the Air" will be released on January 26 on the Apple TV+ streaming service. A trailer gets you in the mood for the breathtaking aviation series.

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith"

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith", the unforgettable classic film starring Brad Pitt (60) and Angelina Jolie (48), is being relaunched as a streaming series. Donald Glover ("Atlanta", 40) and Maya Erskine ("Obi-Wan Kenobi", 36) play the leading roles of two lonely people who accept a job with a mysterious spy agency. To do so, they have to appear as married couple John and Jane Smith - gradually they start to really feel something for each other.

"Mr. & Mrs. Smith" starts on February 2 on Amazon Prime Video. A trailer sets the mood for the action highlight with plenty of humor.

"The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live"

Following the end of the parent series"The Walking Dead", the zombie franchise is currently being continued with several spin-off series featuring popular characters. In "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live", fans can finally experience the long-awaited end to the story of main character and fan favorite Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln, 50). Danai Gurira (45) is also part of the cast as the sword-wielding Michonne.

It starts on February 25 on the US channel AMC. In Germany, the show will be released one day later, on February 26, 2024, on Magenta TV. A short teaser trailer is already available.

"The 3 Suns"

"The 3 Suns", the new series from "Game of Thrones" creators D.B. Weiss (52) and David Benioff (53), will be released on Netflix on March 21. It is adapted from the Trisolaris trilogy by Chinese sci-fi writer Liu Cixin (60). The story is about humanity's first contact with an extraterrestrial civilization and its consequences. Viewers can also look forward to seeing numerous familiar faces from the epic fantasy series "Game of Thrones". For example, GoT stars John Bradley (35), Jonathan Pryce (76) and Liam Cunningham (62) appear in front of the camera.

"The 3 Suns" will be released on Netflix on March 24. A trailer gives a first impression of the eagerly awaited major series project.

"Bridgerton"

Fans can't get enough of the romantic costume world of the Netflix series "Bridgerton". After the backstory of the young Queen Charlotte was told in "Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story" in 2023, Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton, 30) sets off in search of a proper wife in season three of the parent series from 16 May. Fan favorite Phoebe Dynevor (28, plays Daphne Bridgerton) has unfortunately left the production, but has not ruled out a return in the future.

The third "Bridgerton" season will be released in two parts: Four episodes will start in May, with the remaining four episodes on June 13, 2024.

"House of the Dragon"

In summer 2024, the legendary Targaryen dragons will be breathing fire again on HBO (and in Germany on Sky). That's when the second season of the "Game of Thrones" prequel series "House of the Dragon" starts. There is currently no precise start date. A first trailer sets the mood for the dance of the dragons - and once again promises breathtaking fantasy action based on the stories by star author George R. R. Martin (75).

"The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power"

Amazon's major fantasy series will also continue in the course of 2024. In season two of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power", Middle-earth fans can expect a major battle that will span two episodes. New cast members include the well-known character actor Ciarán Hinds (70) from "Game of Thrones". Can the new episodes surpass the not particularly well-received premiere season in terms of quality?

There is no exact start date or trailer yet.

"The Boys"

Amazon's superhero satire "The Boys" received a spin-off in 2023 with "Generation V", which was a size smaller than the parent series but was extremely well received by fans. The original "heroes" around Homelander (Antony Starr, 48), A-Train (Jessie T. Usher, 31) and co. are now returning in 2024. "The Walking Dead" star Jeffrey Dean Morgan (57) joins the series and can be seen for the first time in the teaser trailer.

A precise start date has not yet been set.

"The Sympathizer"

Marvel star Robert Downey Jr. (58) returns to the screens in 2024 with the mini-series "The Sympathizer". It tells the story of a North Vietnamese spy in the USA in the 1970s, with South Korean cult director Park Chan-wook ("Oldboy", 60) acting as co-creator of the series. Park's highly idiosyncratic humor is clearly evident in the first trailer. Ex-"Grey's Anatomy" and "Killing Eve" star Sandra Oh (52) takes on another role.

There is currently no exact start date for the black humor HBO series from production company A24.

"The Acolyte"

"Star Wars" is breaking new ground in 2024: the streaming series "The Acolyte" is going way back in the official timeline for the first time. The agent and mystery show from "Matryoshka" creator Leslye Headland is set in the era of the High Republic, long before the Emperor and Darth Vader brought it down. Nevertheless, dark forces are already working in secret to undermine the prevailing peaceful order in the galaxy. "Squid Game" star Lee Jung-jae (51) takes on one of the leading roles in the thriller series.

There is currently no precise start date or trailer.

"Daredevil: Born Again"

The Marvel series "Daredevil: Born Again" is also scheduled to appear on the Disney+ streaming service during 2024. However, as filming on the MCU remake of the legendary Netflix show about the blind lawyer and superhero Matt Murdock/Daredevil (Charlie Cox, 41) has not yet been completed, the start of the series could be postponed until 2025.

