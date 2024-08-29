- Upcoming Retrieval of Submerged Vessel, Freighter Verity

Plans for retrieving the sunk ship "Verity"'s cargo are moving forward. The wreck, divided into two halves, is set to be lifted within a few days, as announced by a representative from Bonn's Waterways and Shipping Department. "First, the rear part will be salvaged, followed by the front," the announcement stated. It appears that preparations for the rear section are finished.

Under the water's surface, recovery chains have been secured to the wreck segment, which will subsequently be hooked up to the lifting cables of a hovering crane. Divers have also installed pumps within the wreck to decrease its weight during the lifting process. For the salvage operation, one of Europe's most powerful floating cranes has been dispatched to the wreckage site. The Hebo Lift 10 is capable of lifting up to 2,200 tons.

Tragic Incident

On October 24, 2023, the British-flagged cargo ship "Verity" collided with the coastal vessel "Polesie" in the German Bight southwest of Helgoland. The 91-meter-long "Verity" sank as a result. Officials assume that five crew members lost their lives in the incident. The captain was found deceased, while four crew members remain missing. Two crew members were saved. The wreck is submerged at a depth of approximately 40 meters, posing a risk to shipping.

Safety Experts on Duty

A convoy of Dutch tugboats is expected to reach the wreck site on Friday, consisting of a tugboat and a transport barge. Due to the salvage operation, a safety zone with a 1-nautical-mile radius has been established around the area. The two wreck parts will be securely fastened to the transport barge and then towed to the Netherlands for disposal.

"This is a highly complex and challenging project that is now entering its final phase," said Eric Oehlmann, head of the Waterways and Shipping Department, according to the announcement. "All maritime and technical experts are in constant communication and will guarantee maximum safety."

