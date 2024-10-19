Upcoming NFL debut for San Francisco 49ers newcomer Ricky Pearsall, happening seven weeks post his chest injury due to gunshot wounds.

Pearsall spent a night in the hospital but managed to avoid harm to his crucial internal organs. A week later, he was back at the team's training facility, working out once more.

He resumed training earlier this week while still listed on the roster for non-football related injuries. In a press conference, Shanahan announced that Pearsall would be added to the active roster for the upcoming Super Bowl LVIII match against the Chiefs. Shanahan praised Pearsall, calling him "completely operational."

"The guys are thrilled. He's been around for a while now, so this isn't his first time with the team, but it's been wonderful to see him back in action this week," Shanahan stated. "I believe the guys were genuinely excited for him to return and be a part of it once more. He's had an extraordinary week, and we're simply pumped to see him back in action with us."

Pearsall was chosen 31st overall by San Francisco shortly before this year. Prior to moving to Arizona State University in preparation for the 2022 season, he spent his first three college years at the University of Florida.

Although the specific extent of Pearsall's involvement against Kansas City remains uncertain, he could assume additional responsibilities in the offense, as wide receiver Jauan Jennings has been added to the injury report.

"He has roles on special teams, as well as a role at receiver. We'll see how the game unfolds. He's fit and ready to go," Shanahan commented, emphasizing that Pearsall would have been reinstated even if Jennings had remained healthy.

Following a Week 6 loss to division rivals, the Arizona Cardinals, the Niners currently have a 3-3 record. This season, they have been struck down by numerous injuries, with star running back Christian McCaffrey still missing from the field.

However, both wide receiver Deebo Samuel and backup running back Jordan Mason have made a full recovery and are now fully active following a week of limited practice sessions, as reported by the team.

The Niners face a significant challenge in their match against the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs on Sunday. Despite some early-season offensive struggles, Kansas City is one of only two unbeaten teams remaining (the other being the Minnesota Vikings), with a perfect 5-0 record as they continue their pursuit of a historic three-peat.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

"Pearsall's return to the training facility after the hospital incident is a testament to his resilience in the face of adversity, demonstrating his dedication to the sport."

"With Jauan Jennings added to the injury report, Pearsall's involvement in the offense may increase, further highlighting his importance to the team's sporting success."

