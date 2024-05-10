Upcoming "Lord of the Rings" movie set for release in 2026

Peter Jackson, Fran Walsh, and Philippa Boyens are working on a new "Lord of the Rings" project, dubbed "The Hunt for Gollum." This was announced by Warner Bros. Discovery on Thursday. Andy Serkis, who has voiced the character Gollum in the "Lord of the Rings" series, will direct the film. Walsh and Boyens, along with Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou, are responsible for writing the screenplay.

"Yes, precious. It's time once more to embark on the unknown with my dear friends, the remarkable masters of Middle-earth, Peter, Fran, and Philippa," said Serkis in a statement.

"It's a privilege and an honour to return to Middle-earth with our mate and co-collaborator, Andy Serkis, who still has some unfinished business with that smelly creature - Gollum!" exclaimed Jackson, Walsh, and Boyens in a joint statement. "As diehard fans of Professor Tolkien's rich mythology, we're excited to be collaborating again with Mike De Luca, Pam Abdy, and the whole team at Warner Bros. on a new journey!"

The films will be produced by Warner Bros. Pictures and New Line Cinema. Warner Bros. is owned by CNN's parent organization.

Jackson made cinematic history with the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy, becoming the first person to direct three major films concurrently.

"The Fellowship of the Ring," "The Two Towers," and "The Return of the King" were nominated for numerous awards, including Oscars, Golden Globes, and BAFTAs.

Serkis served as 2nd Unit director on Jackson's "The Hobbit" trilogy and also directed the 2021 movie "Venom: Let There Be Carnage."

Read also:

Source: edition.cnn.com