- Upcoming Launch of Lifestyle Business?

Meghan Markle, at 43, unveiled her upcoming business venture, American Riviera Orchard, back in March, failing to disclose when its items would hit the shelves. New whispers imply that Meghan's lifestyle line will make its grand entrance into the market towards the year's end. Although the specific date remains under wraps, an insider told "People" magazine that the ex-"Suits" actress has been keeping herself occupied behind the scenes.

Rumors sparked that the launch of this venture has been stalled as a result of Meghan's alleged struggle to find a CEO for American Riviera Orchard and reports of high employee turnover. The tipster swiftly shut down these speculations, insisting on their falsity.

The Sussexes have bid farewell to at least six staff members since their departure from the UK and relocation to the USA. The latest departure was reportedly that of their joint chief of staff, Josh Kettler, who handed in his resignation after a short-lived three-month tenure.

Household Goods from American Riviera Orchard

Part of American Riviera Orchard's name is inspired by Meghan and Harry's preferred residence in Montecito, California, also known as the "American Riviera." Based on a trademark filing by Meghan's legal team, the brand plans to sell dinnerware, drinkware, kitchen textiles, jams, preserves, marmalades, spreads, cookbooks, and various other items.

Previously, Meghan had dabbled in the lifestyle sector and founded the lifestyle blog, "The Tig" (named after her preferred wine), in 2014. However, she decided to draw the curtains on the site shortly after announcing her engagement to Prince Harry in 2017.

After distancing herself from the royal family in January 2020, Meghan has delved into numerous business endeavors. In an interview with the "New York Times" following her recent quasi-royal trip to Colombia, Meghan stated, "I often find myself spending hours online, searching for brands. Whenever I'm online, browsing, or reading something, I look for promising new designers, especially from other countries."

Despite Meghan Markle's statement about her online habits, the exact Date of start for American Riviera Orchard's product offerings remains undisclosed, with only an anticipated end-of-year launch hinted at. Due to the continuous changes in the Sussexes' personnel, speculations about potential delays in the venture's launch have surfaced.

