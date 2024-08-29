- Upcoming high-tier encounters for Bundesliga teams in the premier division

German powerhouses Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, RB Leipzig, Bayer Leverkusen, and VfB Stuttgart are set to clash with FC Barcelona, Real Madrid, FC Liverpool, Inter Milan, and Paris Saint-Germain in the reformed Champions League. The draw for this competition took place in Monaco on Thursday.

Each Bundesliga team has been paired with eight opponents. For instance, Bayern will be facing Benfica Lisbon, Shakhtar Donetsk, Dinamo Zagreb, Feyenoord Rotterdam, Slovan Bratislava, Aston Villa, and previous coach Hansi Flick's current team, FC Barcelona.

The new format of the Champions League features a league phase instead of group stages, ensuring multiple high-profile matches for each club. Bayern's sporting director Max Eberl accepted the draw with a smile, looking forward to the May 31, 2025, final held in Munich.

Challenging Away Matches

Each of the 36 participating teams (previously 32) will play four home games and four away games. Bayern, for instance, faces a testing trip to Barcelona against their ex-coach Flick, while Leipzig and Dortmund travel to Madrid. In the 2024 final, Dortmund suffered a 0:2 defeat against Real.

The top eight teams in the table at the end of the league phase will advance to the round of 16. Meanwhile, teams ranked 9 to 24 will engage in a new round of elimination matches for a shot at progression. There's no second chance in the Europa League for the eliminated clubs - they're out for the season.

Increased Revenue, Potential Imbalances

The UEFA anticipates a substantial boost in revenue as a result of the reform, with clubs earning a collective 2.47 billion euros. Yet, critics worry that this wealth will exacerbate existing disparities in national leagues.

With eight matchdays in the league phase instead of six, there will be more German football to enjoy in the coming months. The last matchday of the league phase is scheduled for January 29, 2025, with all 36 teams playing simultaneously in 18 simultaneous games.

The knockout stages of the Champions League will proceed as usual, with home and away matches. However, the route to the Munich final will be determined during the round of 16 draw.

The European Union expressed its support for the increased revenue generated by the Champions League reform, recognizing its potential impact on the football industry across Europe. The European Union also emphasized the need to address any potential imbalances within national leagues, ensuring a fair and competitive playing field for all teams.

