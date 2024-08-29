Upcoming fashion retailer facing closure in Germany

Here's the paraphrased version of the given text:

Following the closure of fashion retailer Esprit, yet another chain is expected to go under. The proprietor, as per the bankruptcy administrator, had no inclination towards selling to an investor. Approximately 300 jobs are at risk.

Fashion label Scotch & Soda is set to shut its nearly 40 stores in Germany by the end of August. Around 290 jobs might be lost, according to provisional bankruptcy administrator Holger Rhode. Majority of the stores will see their final sale day this coming Saturday. About five stores could continue operation for a bit longer to clear out remaining stock.

Employees were notified on Tuesday, stated Rhode. Majority of employees are expected to be let go by the end of September. The brand's proprietor and merchandise, a US-based private equity firm, had no interest in handing them over to a new investor or negotiating a corresponding license, reports suggested.

According to Rhode, negotiations are underway with a fashion retail chain regarding a potential takeover of locations and staff. Still, an investor would need to seal a deal with the property owners. Half of the chain's stores are situated in Baden-Württemberg and North Rhine-Westphalia.

The German subsidiary of the Dutch fashion label, Scotch & Soda Retail GmbH, filed for bankruptcy at the Düsseldorf district court in June. The company's last reported annual turnover in Germany was 25 million euros. The also bankrupt parent company in the Netherlands recently ceased operations.

At the start of the month, Esprit announced it would shut all its German stores and wind down operations by the end of the year. Around 1,300 jobs will be lost. While the company's operations outside Europe remain unaffected, Germany was its primary market.

Online shopping over physical stores

The fashion industry is going through a tough phase, with numerous bankruptcies lately. Retailers like the department store group Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof, the Düsseldorf-based fashion retailer Peek & Cloppenburg, and the fashion manufacturer Gerry Weber have all filed for bankruptcy. Retailers have been struggling with consumer caution for quite some time now. As per a recent Idealo survey, consumers are saving more on clothing than other consumer goods.

Although the textile, clothing, and footwear retail sector's turnover has recently been slightly higher than in 2019, many retailers are earning less due to the sharp increase in energy, labor, and rent costs.

Additionally, more and more consumers are opting for online shopping over physical stores. Asian providers like Shein and Temu are putting pressure on the market with their cheap offers and are capturing a part of the price-sensitive segment. Although the online boom has slowed down, the share has stabilized at a high level, particularly in fashion and clothing. According to figures from the recently published Online Monitor by the retail association, around 20 billion euros, or nearly a quarter of the total online turnover in Germany, is generated by this sector. The online share of the total market for fashion and clothing is over 40% - the highest for any sector. Meanwhile, brick-and-mortar sales have dropped by around 17% since 2019.

In the brick-and-mortar retail sector, less turnover is being generated on the same area, according to expert Marco Atzberger from the EHI Retail Institute. Major players like Zara and H&M have been reducing their number of stores for years. "Other providers have reacted later or cannot react quickly due to ongoing lease agreements." This has led to imbalances and bankruptcies among well-known brands, such as Esprit.

The economic impact of these closures is significant, with approximately 630 jobs at risk between Esprit and Scotch & Soda in Germany. The struggling fashion industry is facing challenges due to consumer caution, increasing costs, and the rise of online shopping, as shown by the high online share of the total market for fashion and clothing, reaching over 40%.

Read also: